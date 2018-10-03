Residents of the Village reported blood descending from the second floor balcony down the steps Sunday, Sept. 23. WUPO was called and brought in to conduct a welfare check on every room in the village.
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Compared to broker or accountant, a financial advisor is a professional who offers financial advice catered to the individual person and their financial situation. These financial advisors give advice on how and where to put money for the future. This includes saving for a house, retirement …
Washburn hosted the 25th Annual Literature Festival Oct. 2. The event welcomed students from fifth to 12th grade from across the state.
The third annual chocolate festival offered lots of sweet treats to satisfy any sweet tooth Saturday, Sept. 29 in downtown Topeka.
Michael Kors and Versace are now known as Capri Holdings. Kors purchased Versace for $2.1 billion, and renamed itself in order to reflect its new image of the first U.S. luxury fashion conglomerate.
Michael Hager is a well-known professor of art at Washburn University. He is known for his hand-on, engaging classes.
Monday, October 01, 2018
Traditional students who live on campus are unable to see their families and can’t afford to make it home for family events often. This is why Rosalinda Reyes, a marketing intern for Chartwell’s, partnered with the staff of Chartwells to host a Gatsby-inspired dinner for those who attended …
There is a consensus right now that the reading culture, at least in terms of reading a book, is in decline. And with it, the library culture, whereby people go to libraries to read leisurely, is also losing popularity. With that in mind, library administrators all around are trying to find …
Video games, RPG (Role-playing games) like “Baldur’s Gate” or “Neverwinter” owe their existence to the pen and paper world. “Pathfinder” is the child of “Dungeons and Dragons” 3.5 edition and both these games are played with dice, paper, and imagination. “Pathfinder,” however, is known for i…
Bill Cosby, a man once known as a comedic legend and famed father figure, was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand. The assault occurred 14 years ago in Cosby’s home.
Football
After living in Topeka for some time, you realize that there isn’t much to do, and even though Topeka is much bigger than to relative newcomers think it is, it still has a lack of interesting things. Most people who want to have fun usually go to Lawrence, Kansas City or Manhattan. Jinxed Pr…
Cedrick Henderson-Smith has found a “family” of athletes on Washburn’s Track and Field team, but he’s no stranger to being surrounded by loved ones.
Friday, September 28, 2018
Washburn Institute of Technology recognized incoming and current students who were awarded scholarships for their programs at a ceremony Sept. 27. The students were welcomed by the scholarship committee as well as donors who helped make the scholarships possible. The event started with a con…
Glowing skin is all that’s in right now, but there is no need to break the bank to achieve this look. As college students, there are not sufficient funds that can be put towards expensive skincare.
Nick Schneider is a sophomore majoring in entrepreneurship at Washburn University. He is also the social executive of iClub, which is a club about the world of creation and entrepreneurship. However, his talents extend beyond his major.
Naoki Tsuneda is a Japanese international foreign exchange student. He is a student who works hard and aims to excel at anything he puts his mind to. Even though he says that his English skills are not all that great, he has a good grasp of the English language, along with many of the nuance…
Thursday, September 27, 2018
A discussion of selections from "Because of Sex" was held at 4 p.m. Sept. 26 by Mabee Library Book Club. The talk was sponsored by STAND, an organization of students advocating for human rights. People talked about gender in society and how ideas about it are shaped by people of society.
Washburn’s office of sexual assault education and prevention has conducted a grant project through the office of Violence Against Women Department of Justice. The department provides Washburn with a series of free relationship violence awareness events. The events are intended to give the Wa…
“Maniac” is without a doubt Netflix’s best series yet.
Two years ago, a group of Washburn students came together to form a rugby team. It was not until this year that they became an official club with Washburn. Unlike other sports on campus, such as the football or volleyball team, the rugby team is not part of the NCAA. They are registered with…
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Cancer survivor, alcoholic and suicide survivor all form an unbreakable bond. “A Million Little Things” depicts a group of friends who refuse to let a tragedy divide them. Through an unforeseen suicide, the group forms a stronger bond than ever before. The friends become more open and honest…
Busy is an understatement when describing the life of Melody Baker, a senior thrower on Washburn’s track and field team. Head coach Cameron Babb recommended Baker for athlete feature to shine light on her hard work and dedication to her studies, as well as her athletic talent.
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
The Student Recreation and Wellness Center, better known simply as the Rec, is one of students' favorite places to hangout. The Rec recently came under new leadership as Whitney Slater has taken over as the new director.
The Washburn women’s soccer team returned to Yager Stadium this past weekend to play a pair of games. Friday night they defeated Fort Hays State 3-1, while Sunday afternoon was not quite as successful as they dropped a close 2-1 decision.
The Topeka Zoo is soon going to welcome a new mammal into their habitat. The Sumatran tiger “Jingga” is expecting at least two cubs as of last Wednesday. The 8-year-old tiger, Jingga, was born at the Sacramento Zoo and was brought to Topeka in 2012, making this her sixth year in Kansas.
The Great Topeka Bike Fest is coming to the city Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30. With events scheduled over the weekend throughout the city.
The latest scandal surrounding the Trump White House has culminated in the form of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In recent weeks, Kavanaugh has faced accusations of sexual assault from Christine Ford who has thrown his nomination to the Sup…
While many students were enjoying time with their families on the annual Family Day last Saturday, the football team cut their bonding time short to face their third-straight ranked opponent this season. They took on the University of Central Missouri Mules.
The golf team has had a strong start for the year after winning the Central Missouri Mule Invitational. They then attended the Northeastern State Tournament and took home 5th place out of 20 teams. Now in his 7th year here at Washburn, the man leading the charge is head coach Jeff Stromgren.
Voodoo Priestess visits Washburn and speaks about the misunderstood religion of Voodoo and her life as a Voodoo priestess. Several Voodoo and religious experts were present at the Exploring Faith Series event.
The Moon Cake and Tea Party was held in the International House of Washburn University from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2018. The International Club organized this event to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. People could have free tea and mooncakes while gazing at the full moon.