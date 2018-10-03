Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Mystery in the village

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Residents of the Village reported blood descending from the second floor balcony down the steps Sunday, Sept. 23. WUPO was called and brought in to conduct a welfare check on every room in the village.

Financial Advising

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Compared to broker or accountant, a financial advisor is a professional who offers financial advice catered to the individual person and their financial situation. These financial advisors give advice on how and where to put money for the future. This includes saving for a house, retirement …

Monday, October 01, 2018
Chartwells presents Gastby themed dinner
Chartwells presents Gastby themed dinner

  • WASHBURN REVIEW

Traditional students who live on campus are unable to see their families and  can’t afford to make it home for family events often. This is why Rosalinda Reyes, a marketing intern for Chartwell’s, partnered with the staff of Chartwells to host a Gatsby-inspired dinner for those who attended …

Libraries and technology go hand in hand

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

There is a consensus right now that the reading culture, at least in terms of reading a book, is in decline. And with it, the library culture, whereby people go to libraries to read leisurely, is also losing popularity. With that in mind, library administrators all around are trying to find …

'Pathfinder': Kingmaker delivers the pen & paper experience
'Pathfinder': Kingmaker delivers the pen & paper experience

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Video games, RPG (Role-playing games) like “Baldur’s Gate” or “Neverwinter” owe their existence to the pen and paper world. “Pathfinder” is the child of “Dungeons and Dragons” 3.5 edition and both these games are played with dice, paper, and imagination. “Pathfinder,” however, is known for i…

The Case on Cosby
The Case on Cosby

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Bill Cosby, a man once known as a comedic legend and famed father figure, was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand. The assault occurred 14 years ago in Cosby’s home.

Zombie Prom brings fun to T-town

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

After living in Topeka for some time, you realize that there isn’t much to do, and even though Topeka is much bigger than to relative newcomers think it is, it still has a lack of interesting things. Most people who want to have fun usually go to Lawrence, Kansas City or Manhattan. Jinxed Pr…

Friday, September 28, 2018
Washburn Tech congratulates scholarship recipients
Washburn Tech congratulates scholarship recipients

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Washburn Institute of Technology recognized incoming and current students who were awarded scholarships for their programs at a ceremony Sept. 27. The students were welcomed by the scholarship committee as well as donors who helped make the scholarships possible. The event started with a con…

Skincare On A Budget!
Skincare On A Budget!

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Glowing skin is all that’s in right now, but there is no need to break the bank to achieve this look. As college students, there are not sufficient funds that can be put towards expensive skincare.

Student Profile: Nick Schneider
Student Profile: Nick Schneider

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Nick Schneider is a sophomore majoring in entrepreneurship at Washburn University. He is also the social executive of iClub, which is a club about the world of creation and entrepreneurship. However, his talents extend beyond his major. 

Student Profile: Naoki Tsuneda
Student Profile: Naoki Tsuneda

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Naoki Tsuneda is a Japanese international foreign exchange student. He is a student who works hard and aims to excel at anything he puts his mind to. Even though he says that his English skills are not all that great, he has a good grasp of the English language, along with many of the nuance…

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Mabee library book club discusses 'Because of Sex'
Mabee library book club discusses 'Because of Sex'

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

A discussion of selections from "Because of Sex" was held at 4 p.m. Sept. 26 by Mabee Library Book Club. The talk was sponsored by STAND, an organization of students advocating for human rights. People talked about gender in society and how ideas about it are shaped by people of society.

Rugby now an official Washburn club
Rugby now an official Washburn club

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Two years ago, a group of Washburn students came together to form a rugby team. It was not until this year that they became an official club with Washburn. Unlike other sports on campus, such as the football or volleyball team, the rugby team is not part of the NCAA. They are registered with…

Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Athlete feature: Melody Baker, a 'superhero'
Athlete feature: Melody Baker, a 'superhero'

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

Busy is an understatement when describing the life of Melody Baker, a senior thrower on Washburn’s track and field team. Head coach Cameron Babb recommended Baker for athlete feature to shine light on her hard work and dedication to her studies, as well as her athletic talent.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Bod soccer splits weekend pair at home
Bod soccer splits weekend pair at home

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

The Washburn women’s soccer team returned to Yager Stadium this past weekend to play a pair of games. Friday night they defeated Fort Hays State 3-1, while Sunday afternoon was not quite as successful as they dropped a close 2-1 decision.

Topeka Zoo to welcome new tiger cubs

Topeka Zoo to welcome new tiger cubs

  • WASHBURN REVIEW

The Topeka Zoo is soon going to welcome a new mammal into their habitat. The Sumatran tiger “Jingga” is expecting at least two cubs as of last Wednesday. The 8-year-old tiger, Jingga, was born at the Sacramento Zoo and was brought to Topeka in 2012, making this her sixth year in Kansas. 

Kavanaugh accused of assault

Kavanaugh accused of assault

  • WASHBURN REVIEW
  • Updated

The latest scandal surrounding the Trump White House has culminated in the form of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In recent weeks, Kavanaugh has faced accusations of sexual assault from Christine Ford who has thrown his nomination to the Sup…

Jeff Stromgren: Coach Profile of the Week
Jeff Stromgren: Coach Profile of the Week

  • WASHBURN REVEIW

The golf team has had a strong start for the year after winning the Central Missouri Mule Invitational. They then attended the Northeastern State Tournament and took home 5th place out of 20 teams. Now in his 7th year here at Washburn, the man leading the charge is head coach Jeff Stromgren.