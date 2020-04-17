Foreman, the cricket guy

Picture this: you’re roommates with a college student, CEO, repetitive business competition placer, intern and a cricket grower. However, there’s only one other person besides yourself in the room, and his name is Andrew Foreman.
Foreman is a senior majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation and accounting with a minor in computer information science. Throughout his academic career, Foreman has placed in several business competitions and won more than $60,000 doing so the past two years. Foreman was also named a 2020 scholar of excellence by the Kansas City Chapter of Financial Executives International.
In 2019, Arbor Industries was founded. Arbor Industries farms crickets and mealworms and sells protein powder derived from the nutrient-rich insects. The company’s partners include Jim Henry, Matthew Hochuli, Aaron Ediger and formerly Jonathan Barnell.
While researching business plans for a business competition, Foreman encountered the edible insect industry. He quickly recognized that insects have a low environmental impact, can be harvested at a low cost and have potential to address the impending issue of protein scarcity the world may face. He realized he could hop on the fast-paced train toward this agricultural revolution. Through lots of studying, researching and reasoning, Foreman took his idea to the next level.
With the help of his business partners, the team presented the business plan for Arbor Industries at the Washburn SBAF competition and won.
Foreman attributes his success to his family, friends, mentors and faith.
“I never turn down a good opportunity, and I always strive to do my best, and that is because of my relationship with Jesus Christ,” said Foreman. “I believe I glorify God through diligence and a commitment to excellence, and that helps me stay motivated when I may not see the immediate value in what I am doing.”
A verse near to Foreman’s heart is: “He who is faithful in that which is least will also be faithful in that which is much.”
“I have always tried to be faithful to do my best even in tasks that might seem little, because I understand that moving mountains starts with carrying small stones one day at a time,” explained Foreman.
Foreman has had many positive, encouraging influences in his life. To name a few of many, Dr. Challa with KMC, Jim Martin with Washburn School of Business, Katrin Bridges with Greater Topeka Partnership and his brother, Sam Foreman with Foreman Law.
Among the bunch, he mentioned two of his business mentors Rick LeJuerrne, lecturer of entrepreneurship, and David Price, associate professor of business marketing.
Foreman regularly stops by LeJuerrne’s office to discuss ideas and receive guidance.
“Andrew is a very impressive, interesting student. Just talking to him, you realize he is very organized and intelligent,” said LeJuerrne. “He is a student, works, is involved on campus, and on top of all that, started and is growing a company.”
When reflecting on his relationship with Foreman, LeJuerrne explained the time an Arabic businessman from overseas came to Topeka. The state of Kansas reached out to LeJuerrne to inquire about students working on business projects. LeJuernne introduced the businessman and his entourage to Foreman. Foreman invited the entourage to Arbor Industries and impressed the entire room with his knowledge and poise.
“He talked to these people with such confidence and intelligence while he talked about his company and showed us around. I couldn’t imagine handling that the same way Andrew did when I was 19 or 20. But that’s just Andrew,” said LeJuerrne.
Foreman is changing the Topeka community and becoming a force to be reckoned with.
Edited by Hannah Alleyne, Abbie Barth